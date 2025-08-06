Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,183,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,326 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $152,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

