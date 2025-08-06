Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 29.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

