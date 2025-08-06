Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,558 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,843,000 after buying an additional 452,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,421,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
