Natural Investments LLC Acquires 7,777 Shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. AXS Green Alpha ETF makes up about 4.0% of Natural Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Natural Investments LLC owned 0.35% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTE opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

