Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) vs. Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Financial Comparison

Main Street Capital and Sixth Street Specialty Lending are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Main Street Capital and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 1 6 1 3.00

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus target price of $53.60, indicating a potential downside of 15.87%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $23.0625, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $541.03 million 10.48 $508.08 million $5.89 10.82 Sixth Street Specialty Lending $482.53 million 4.64 $220.02 million $2.01 11.83

This table compares Main Street Capital and Sixth Street Specialty Lending”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sixth Street Specialty Lending. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixth Street Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Main Street Capital pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 94.61% 13.02% 6.95% Sixth Street Specialty Lending 39.56% 13.47% 6.17%

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Sixth Street Specialty Lending on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $5 million and $100 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $150 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $3 million and $75 million in annual EBITDA in between $3 million and $25 million in lower middle market $5 million and $75 million in credit solution. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance and lending to middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

