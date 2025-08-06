iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 223 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $374.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

