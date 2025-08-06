Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.1% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,663,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,344,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,583,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,259,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,397,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $292.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.75 and its 200 day moving average is $290.01.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

