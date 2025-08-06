Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1,184.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,356 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $230.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

