Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $665,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

