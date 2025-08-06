Reviewing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Business Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ACNB pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Business Bank pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 15.64% 10.71% 1.32% American Business Bank 25.23% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACNB and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ACNB and American Business Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $132.20 million 3.31 $31.85 million $2.69 15.55 American Business Bank $183.26 million 2.39 $43.28 million $5.18 9.44

American Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACNB and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

ACNB currently has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACNB is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Summary

ACNB beats American Business Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It operates regional loan production offices located in North Orange County, Orange County, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Riverside County, Inland Empire, and Long Beach. American Business Bank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

