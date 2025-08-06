Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Holdings Decreased by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

