Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 2,149 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,268,000 after buying an additional 1,466,593 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,347,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

