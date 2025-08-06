Tidemark LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Tidemark LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.