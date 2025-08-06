Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

