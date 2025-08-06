Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,409,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

