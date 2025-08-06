Wharton Business Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,424,000 after buying an additional 467,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

