Promising Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – August 3rd

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support the hardware, software and digital infrastructure behind immersive virtual worlds. They span sectors such as augmented and virtual reality device makers, gaming and social platforms, blockchain-based digital asset marketplaces, and related service providers, offering investors exposure to the projected growth of interconnected online ecosystems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $173.72. 203,669,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.18. 6,041,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. 2,192,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Globant has a 1 year low of $79.48 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Recommended Stories