Tidemark LLC Sells 637 Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Tidemark LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,697,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

