Best Music Stocks To Consider – August 3rd

Amazon.com, Apple, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies operating within the music industry—ranging from record labels and music publishers to streaming services, instrument manufacturers, and live-event promoters. Investors buy music stocks to gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming subscriptions, licensing royalties, concert ticket sales and related merchandise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $19.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,007,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,811,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,423,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,912,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $627.15. 2,529,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,677. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $700.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.51.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $117.06. 12,191,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,762. The stock has a market cap of $279.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $116.57. 8,509,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590,457. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72.

