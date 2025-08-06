iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by SoundView Advisors Inc.

SoundView Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.3% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $476,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $22,889,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

