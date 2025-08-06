Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

