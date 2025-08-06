PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after buying an additional 3,631,170 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after buying an additional 470,439 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after buying an additional 232,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,868,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.