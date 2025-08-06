PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,382.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,439,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

