Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Motco raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $286.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $274.25 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.