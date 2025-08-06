WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 683.9% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

