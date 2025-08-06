Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 1,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,990 shares of company stock worth $6,047,567 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $904.60 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $990.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $947.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

