Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.77.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

