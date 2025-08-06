Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 823 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 433,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after acquiring an additional 329,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,031,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:FI opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.