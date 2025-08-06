Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total transaction of $287,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,030. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,990 shares of company stock worth $6,047,567. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $904.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $990.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $947.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

