Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

