Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.70 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

