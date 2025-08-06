Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,335 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avantor by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after buying an additional 2,983,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Avantor by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 2,316,813 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Avantor by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,699,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after buying an additional 1,801,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

