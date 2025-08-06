Commerce Bank Sells 515 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after buying an additional 293,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,133,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 230,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

