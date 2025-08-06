Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) vs. GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Expand Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Expand Energy and GE Vernova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expand Energy 0 1 17 3 3.10 GE Vernova 0 9 18 4 2.84

Dividends

Expand Energy currently has a consensus price target of $128.9231, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $560.2083, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Expand Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Expand Energy is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Expand Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. GE Vernova pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Expand Energy pays out 589.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GE Vernova pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expand Energy and GE Vernova”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expand Energy $4.24 billion 5.68 -$714.00 million $0.39 259.08 GE Vernova $34.94 billion 5.06 $1.55 billion $4.15 156.58

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than Expand Energy. GE Vernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expand Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Expand Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Expand Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expand Energy and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expand Energy 2.41% 5.76% 3.73% GE Vernova 3.16% 13.23% 2.60%

Summary

GE Vernova beats Expand Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

