Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

