Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) versus General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bridgford Foods and General Mills, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgford Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00 General Mills 2 9 4 0 2.13

General Mills has a consensus price target of $59.7333, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods -3.29% -5.86% -4.72% General Mills 11.78% 24.88% 7.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgford Foods and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bridgford Foods and General Mills”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods $223.65 million 0.32 -$3.38 million ($0.82) -9.48 General Mills $19.49 billion 1.37 $2.30 billion $4.10 12.00

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgford Foods. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Mills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of General Mills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Mills beats Bridgford Foods on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgford Foods

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.