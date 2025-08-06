Reviewing Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) & ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kion Group and ClearSign Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.65 $389.88 million $0.48 32.02 ClearSign Technologies $3.60 million 8.04 -$5.30 million ($0.12) -4.60

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kion Group and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 2.08% 3.89% 1.27% ClearSign Technologies -216.48% -44.36% -38.35%

Volatility & Risk

Kion Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kion Group and ClearSign Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 0 1 3 3.75 ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearSign Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.32%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Kion Group.

Summary

Kion Group beats ClearSign Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong. The company's technologies include ClearSign core burner technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic or metal flame stabilizing structure; ClearSign core process burner technology that provides a direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; ClearSign core boiler burner technology; ClearSign core flaring burners that can be used individually, or in combination, to provide a flare product with extremely low nitrogen oxide emissions; and ClearSign eye flame sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

