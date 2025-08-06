Commerce Bank Sells 424 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE VNO opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.