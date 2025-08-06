Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.69.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

