Reviewing Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Hannover Ruck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.00% 31.90% 8.29% Hannover Ruck 8.46% 18.29% 3.17%

Dividends

Marsh & McLennan Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hannover Ruck pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannover Ruck pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $24.46 billion 4.03 $4.06 billion $8.34 24.03 Hannover Ruck $28.55 billion 1.32 $2.52 billion $3.35 15.59

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Hannover Ruck”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hannover Ruck. Hannover Ruck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh & McLennan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Hannover Ruck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 7 5 0 2.21 Hannover Ruck 1 1 0 1 2.33

Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus target price of $239.7857, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Hannover Ruck.

Risk & Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Ruck has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hannover Ruck shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Hannover Ruck on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting segment offers health, wealth, and career solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. The company was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

