eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $7,082,524.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

eBay Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $93.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in eBay by 2,536.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after buying an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,346,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5,181.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.