Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Major Shareholder John T. Kim Buys 441,589 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 677.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

