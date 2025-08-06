The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.31 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 164.59 ($2.19). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 160.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 801,587 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £748.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.31.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

