Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.19 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 81.25 ($1.08). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 81.25 ($1.08), with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Newmark Security Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.