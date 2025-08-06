Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.19 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 81.25 ($1.08). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 81.25 ($1.08), with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Newmark Security Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.
Newmark Security Company Profile
Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.
