Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 225,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

