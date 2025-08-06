Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.17 and traded as high as C$24.49. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$23.62, with a volume of 1,005,582 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

