Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Major Shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc Sells 3,074,755 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc sold 3,074,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $96,885,530.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,921,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,041,623.79. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Figma Price Performance

FIG stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 0.65. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $142.92.

Get Figma alerts:

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.