Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Mason Resources shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 37,612 shares.

Mason Resources Trading Down 11.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

