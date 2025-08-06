Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Sumitomo Chemcl stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sumitomo Chemcl has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Sumitomo Chemcl alerts:

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemcl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemcl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.