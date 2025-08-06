Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 76.7% in July

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,900 shares, agrowthof76.7% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

SDGCF stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

